Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual raises Covid-19 provisions by R2bn to cover potential death claims

Life insurer says mortality claims relating to Covid-19 are driving negative net client cash flows, but inflows in asset management have offset this

18 August 2021 - 09:31 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Life insurer Old Mutual has beefed up its Covid-19 provisions by R2bn to cover potential death claims arising from the third wave of infections, saying the situation was worse than initially expected.

However, the performance of its non-life businesses in the six months to end-June softened the blow of the pandemic.

Life insurers have been forced to set aside billions of rand in reserve as Covid-19 led to a spike in mortality claims, with SA now grappling with a third wave of the pandemic, which has killed 77,993 people to date, according to the official government figures.

“The mortality claims paid relating to Covid-19 in our life businesses are driving negative net client cash flows, however, this is offset by inflows in our asset management and wealth businesses,” Old Mutual said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net client cash flows refer to the difference between money received from customers — from premiums, deposits and investments — and money given back to them via claims, surrenders and maturities.

Old Mutual joins Momentum Metropolitan and Liberty Holdings in beefing up the reserves in the latest reporting cycle.

However, Old Mutual did not raise further provisions for business interruption claims, saying the reserves raised in 2020 were still adequate.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional times, are expected to dip by between 21% and 31% from the year-earlier period.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Investors shower Old Mutual with R4bn as share price surges

Insurance group says it intends to unbundle most of its Nedbank stake
Companies
1 month ago

Old Mutual investors set for R10bn jackpot

The insurance giant says it is too soon to tell if it needs additional provisions for mortality claims
Companies
1 month ago

Positive news points to a better road ahead despite third-wave fears

SA is on steady ground, with strong commodity prices, a better than expected budget and a long output runway
Opinion
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JP Morgan initiative will help small black firms ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Momentum expects profit to fall up to 70%
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Renergen bags deal to supply Consol with gas
Companies / Energy
4.
Absa eyes Standard Bank’s dominance in lucrative ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
HomeChoice to invest more in fintech
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Liberty expects R1.2bn in death claims from third and fourth waves

Companies / Financial Services

Group risk life insurers at greater risk of Covid-19 provision hits

Companies / Financial Services

Pandemic boosts demand for income protection insurance

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.