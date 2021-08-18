Old Mutual raises Covid-19 provisions by R2bn to cover potential death claims

Life insurer Old Mutual has beefed up its Covid-19 provisions by R2bn to cover potential death claims arising from the third wave of infections, saying the situation was worse than initially expected.

However, the performance of its non-life businesses in the six months to end-June softened the blow of the pandemic.

Life insurers have been forced to set aside billions of rand in reserve as Covid-19 led to a spike in mortality claims, with SA now grappling with a third wave of the pandemic, which has killed 77,993 people to date, according to the official government figures.

“The mortality claims paid relating to Covid-19 in our life businesses are driving negative net client cash flows, however, this is offset by inflows in our asset management and wealth businesses,” Old Mutual said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net client cash flows refer to the difference between money received from customers — from premiums, deposits and investments — and money given back to them via claims, surrenders and maturities.

Old Mutual joins Momentum Metropolitan and Liberty Holdings in beefing up the reserves in the latest reporting cycle.

However, Old Mutual did not raise further provisions for business interruption claims, saying the reserves raised in 2020 were still adequate.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional times, are expected to dip by between 21% and 31% from the year-earlier period.

