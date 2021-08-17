The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 553 new Covid-19-related deaths and 10,685 new infections in SA in the past 24 hours.

The latest data means that there have been 2‚624‚254 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 77‚993 deaths recorded across SA to date.

The Western Cape remains the virus epicentre‚ with 2‚745 Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours‚ followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2‚288)‚ the Eastern Cape (1‚831) and Gauteng (1‚221).

“The total number of cases today (10‚685) is higher than yesterday [Monday] (7‚983) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11‚075). The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has increased‚” the NICD said.

The institute also confirmed that there had been 526 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours‚ meaning that there are now 13‚880 people being treated for Covid-19-related illnesses across SA.

TimesLIVE