Opinion TOM EATON: At least the antivaxxers take a good shot at diversity In the coronaspiracy world any fantasy becomes fact if it is questioned by one’s political enemy BL PREMIUM

Last week I met somebody sitting on a terrible secret. His partner knew, but not his friends. What would happen if they found out? He shook his head, unable even to imagine such shame. His terrible secret? He’d been vaccinated.

Since his bizarre confession I’ve ventured into parts of social media I usually avoid to try to understand (or at least explore) the world in which being a responsible adult can get you ostracised. And I must report that I’ve found a world of startling diversity...