EDITORIAL: Markets give Mboweni a break — but what happens now?

One thing in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s favour ahead of the supplementary budget he presented on Wednesday was that he wasn’t facing a highly expectant financial market, or one that was particularly uneasy.



While there was some weakness in the bond market, it was nothing compared with the build-up to that terrible week in March when SA was hit by a double whammy of a ratings downgrade and a lockdown that closed the economy. Surprisingly, 10-year bonds ended the day on a high note, with yields dropping the most in more than a month. The rand declined, but a move of 0.8% is hardly something to panic about.



It’s not as if there wasn’t a reason to be worried about what the budget speech contained, so we would take that relatively benign reaction with a pinch of salt. If the markets are giving Mboweni and his colleagues in the government breathing space, the ultimate test is how they use it and whether they’ll use the next few months to come up with a credible plan to boost the economy and bring debt under control.

Contrary to the belief of those on the fringes of conventional thinking that deficits don’t matter and that SA can buy itself prosperity through debt, and if that fails the Reserve Bank can print money, the budget made for grim reading because it points to some tough decisions ahead.

Business Day reported at the weekend that the deficit for 2020/2021 would be about 14%, more than double the 6.8% pencilled in for February’s budget. That was based on an expectation that the economy would shrink 6.4%. We wouldn’t have bet on the final numbers being even worse — 15.7% and 7.2%, respectively — and Mboweni must be congratulated on his candour. He was probably doing so in the hope that this would finally exercise minds within the ANC alliance. Unfortunately, based on experience, we are not that optimistic.

Credibility gap

The government’s debt projections will of course raise eyebrows, and that’s not the part about the debt-to-GDP ratio rushing towards 100% in the next two years. The GDP shrinkage, coupled with the need to spend more to shield the economy from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, make that almost inevitable.