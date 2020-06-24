Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Where will Tito Mboweni find the money?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about SA’s economy

24 June 2020 - 14:58
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
All eyes are on finance minister Tito Mboweni’s dying aloe ferox. The rand is holding steady ahead of the key budget revision, the first emergency budget in the country’s fiscal history.

To preview this decisive moment Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to Dr Miriam Altman, director of Altman Advisory and National Planning Commissioner; Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA; Matthew Parks, parliamentary coordinator for union federation Cosatu; Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

