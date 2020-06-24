National

WATCH: Tito Mboweni delivers supplementary budget

The finance minister has said SA needs to seriously consider a zero-based budgeting system

24 June 2020 - 15:03
Finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is presenting a supplementary budget in parliament following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has severely affected the SA economy and the national fiscus.

SA faces a sovereign debt crisis in the next four years that will force it to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help if fundamental budgetary changes are not introduced, finance minister Tito Mboweni warned last week.

