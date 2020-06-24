Unions warn of messy talks after Tito Mboweni doubles down on public sector cuts
Cabinet reiterates support for the proposed reductions in the public service salary bill
24 June 2020 - 18:47
SA’s government is in line for tough wage negotiations later this year, as finance minister Tito Mboweni doubled down on cuts to the public sector wage bill, warning that there were more to come.
In his adjustment budget speech on Wednesday Mboweni briefly touched on the bloated wage bill, which has been in severe dispute since cuts were announced during the budget speech in February without organised labour having been brought on board.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now