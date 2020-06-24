National / Labour Unions warn of messy talks after Tito Mboweni doubles down on public sector cuts Cabinet reiterates support for the proposed reductions in the public service salary bill BL PREMIUM

SA’s government is in line for tough wage negotiations later this year, as finance minister Tito Mboweni doubled down on cuts to the public sector wage bill, warning that there were more to come.

In his adjustment budget speech on Wednesday Mboweni briefly touched on the bloated wage bill, which has been in severe dispute since cuts were announced during the budget speech in February without organised labour having been brought on board.