MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slip on lack of detail in budget speech
Analysts believe that finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget lacked detail on implementation
24 June 2020 - 19:25
The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday, along with the rand, as investors digested finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget speech.
Before the speech, the rand had already lost about 0.7% to R17.32/$. As Mboweni finished speaking, the rand had weakened further, down 0.9% to R17.35/$, before falling still further into the evening.
