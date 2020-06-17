EDITORIAL: Let the hair salons flourish!

If there were any doubts about the dilemma that faces governments as they seek ways to open their economies and facilitate some kind of return to normality in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, headlines overnight will help to dispel it.



Just as we were getting comfortable with the idea that the worst is behind us, we were confronted by headlines that Beijing is closing schools again following a new outbreak linked to a wholesale food market. Restrictions on traveling in and out of the Chinese capital city are back and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.

New Zealand, hailed as the model of how to respond after going for weeks without a single case, finds itself in the middle of a health and public relations mess based on just two people who travelled from the UK.

Just over a week after declaring itself “virus free”, the country was on Wednesday in a desperate search for more than 300 potential contacts of two travellers from the UK who arrived with the virus. They were then allowed to leave quarantine without being tested, and undertook a road trip of about 650km, taking about eight hours.



That there has been a sharp increase in the US could be expected as the administration there has not covered itself in glory from the start. Even before the recent mass demonstrations against police violence and racial discrimination, the country, whose leaders were never enthusiastic about safety measures such as wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, was already showing a cavalier attitude.



And these cases just highlight the challenges we as a country will also be facing as we open up, just as we are heading towards our peak with regard to infections and fatalities. Some will use it as an argument to say we opened up too early and that we should close shop again.



That would be the wrong lesson. Across the world, the pain of being closed is proving too hard to bear, and that’s not just about economics. The closure of schools is stunting children’s development while placing financial and psychological pressures on households. Children whose parents can afford private education and modern technological gadgets are leaving their poorer peers behind, reinforcing inequality.



While in SA we have opened most of the economy, we have left a significant part of it — tourism — behind, so we are close to destroying the one industry that has consistently grown and increased employment even during the so-called lost decade under the Jacob Zuma administration.

In a week in which violence against women has again burst into headlines, it is important to note that many of the businesses that have been left shut and are on the verge of being lost forever, such as hair salons, tend to be owned by or employ women. As a country we can’t talk about a commitment to gender equality while taking policy positions that reinforce that inequality.



We have had three months to get the health system ready for a surge in cases that we always knew would come. This is where government has to be held to account. It’s not surprising that it is politicians who have failed to deliver — such as those in the Eastern Cape — that are making noises about symbolic policy solutions. They want to reinstate the ban on alcohol, but won’t deal with the problem at hand.



Government should now move and free those small businesses that have been stopped from making a living since the end of March. The consensus across the world is that the virus isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

The strategy has to move from lockdown to how we manage it. This should involve reinforcing existing messages about implementing stringent safety protocols and encouraging safe behaviour in communities across the country.



It’s not going to be an easy process and there’s no doubt that opening up will lead to more cases. Unfortunately, going back isn’t a viable option either, for the economy or for social cohesion.