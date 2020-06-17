MARC WACHSBERGER: No price wars in tourism sector, and no buffets either

However, beyond these operational trends my biggest fear is that the hotel sector will embark on a price war when hotels will have a stock surplus — particularly until inward-bound international travel is allowed. Even once travel is allowed there’s likely to be a period of resistance to travel locally and abroad as a result of financial constraints, international travel quarantine periods, and the now ingrained caution resulting from Covid-19.

A price war will do untold damage to the sector, and it will take hotels — groups or independents — years to recover before being able to return to sustainable pricing levels. Indulging in a price war once travel restrictions are relaxed may yield short-term cash flow, but it certainly will not lead to long-term survival.

SA needs to get back to work if we are to achieve herd immunity and emerge from the current economic crisis. If the infection rate spikes in August, we can start returning to a semblance of normality thereafter.

I believe the government has handled this crisis very well to date — we had to lock down to gear up to battle the coronavirus and its consequences, but our borders and the economy need to open up for us to survive, and to stop price wars in the tourism sector.

While some countries, such as New Zealand and Mongolia, have mostly avoided Covid-19 by locking down borders early, they face the next challenge: they’re not going to be able to open up to the tourist markets on which their economies depend for fear of another wave of infection.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is promoting local travel, with the islands’ residents encouraged to explore their region — she’s even gone as far as suggesting a four-day work week to encourage people to take long weekends to travel and boost the country’s economy.

There are merits in this idea, but the truth is that the SA tourist industry depends significantly on inbound tourists for income, not least because the vast majority of our people simply cannot afford to travel for leisure, or within the kind of price range that makes a meaningful contribution to GDP.

As a country, SA tends to live hand to mouth. While so many industries and companies, like ours, have done everything that we can to insulate our staff and our business from the effects of the lockdown and alert levels, we need to do everything we can by September this year to get as close as possible to the operational levels we were at in February.

With some flights set to open for business travel during June, it’s likely that business travellers will start making hotel bookings again soon, and hotels need to be ready for them, offering so much more than the safety and sanitisation standards required by regulation.

Under the current conditions it’s stressful to leave the safety of your own home, whether you’re going out for groceries or out of town on a business trip. Sanitised sanctuaries, where every element of every space has been carefully thought out and addressed, are going to be the venues of choice for business travel in what remains of 2020 and beyond.

• Wachsberger is MD of The Capital Hotels and Apartments.