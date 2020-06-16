Tourism sector ‘will die if international travel is only allowed from March 2021’
16 June 2020 - 19:19
The government is sending out the wrong message to the world in saying that international tourism will only open in March 2021, Cullinan Holdings CEO Michael Tollman said on Tuesday.
If this becomes reality, the travel and tourism sector, which contributes 8.6% to GDP, would collapse, putting nearly 1.2-million jobs at risk, Tollman warned. He said doing so would mean the peak holiday season from September to April would be lost.
