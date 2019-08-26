EDITORIAL: Debt-laden balance sheet compounds Shoprite woes

It’s never a good time to have a debt-laden balance sheet. But August 2019 was probably the worst time in Shoprite’s 40-year history to reveal a disturbing increase in borrowings. The revelation coincided with a disappointing 19.6% drop in profit for financial 2019. In recent months JSE investors have become hypersensitive to debt; the combination of high debt and declining earnings is just the prompt they need to abandon a share.

The debt wasn’t quite out of nowhere: the group’s enormous capital expenditure over the past few years was always going to put some strain on a balance sheet more accustomed to gearing in the low twenties. But a 68% increase in borrowings at this stage of the economic cycle has created jitters among even diehard Shoprite fans — of whom there are still many.

Making matters considerably worse is that more than 60% of the debt is dollar-denominated and prospects for dollar-based income from outside SA, where currencies are even more volatile than the rand, are looking particularly grim.

It didn’t help that stock levels were unusually high. Few were persuaded by the company’s defensive explanation that it was keen to avoid a repeat of the stock-outs that caused so much disruption in the first half of the financial year. The hefty spending of the past few years included state-of-the-art IT systems that should have helped pare back stock levels without risking on-shelf availability.

There were encouraging but not entirely persuasive signs of improvement at its SA operations. But right now the real threat to long-term earnings lies outside SA. Shoprite has outperformed all of its competitors in non-SA Africa, but for varied reasons, largely beyond its control, it is now battling turbulent conditions in most of those countries.

The investment community was unforgiving, as is invariably the case when one of its darlings disappoints. The share price ended the week 17% lower, taking it to levels last seen in 2011.

The rush to sell appears to have been led by foreign investors and may have had as much to do with US President Donald Trump’s bizarre tweets as with Shoprite’s debt-laden dull prospects. It was little comfort that the selling hit most of the retail sector.