Shoprite’s debt shocker

Debt-leery investors, spooked by one local corporate car crash after another, have found another share to dump: mighty Shoprite.

Shares in the country’s biggest retailer cratered to an eight-year low this week, wiping out a recent recovery.

While stressed consumers, an overhaul of its IT systems and a strike at its distribution centre were well flagged, a 569% leap in its long-term borrowings must have unnerved even the most hardened buyers of the grocery chain.

Shoprite’s long-term debt now stands at R9bn from R1.37bn in June 2018, while short-term borrowings decreased to R2.6bn from R5.6bn a year ago.

That’s particularly surprising, says Sasfin Securities senior equity analyst Alec Abraham, given Shoprite’s recent contortions to release cash from the business by holding back on capital spending, and various sale and lease-back agreements.

"Then they go and gear up to expand into Africa."

Abraham is concerned that Shoprite has taken on dollar-denominated debt but makes its money in highly volatile currencies across the continent, and in rands at home.