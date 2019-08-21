Companies / Property Equites interested in Shoprite’s industrial assets Equites Property Fund is keen on acquiring part of Shoprite’s R7bn warehouse portfolio, which the retailer wants to sell to raise cash BL PREMIUM

Specialised industrial property owner Equites Property Fund says it is interested in buying high-end warehouses from national retailer Shoprite, which wants to sell its R7bn property portfolio to raise cash.

While Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan did not elaborate on potential deals with Shoprite, he said the retailer’s portfolio would be very attractive to listed funds. “They have best-in-class distribution centres and we certainly would be interested.”