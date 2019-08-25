Things don't all go right for Shoprite
25 August 2019 - 05:00
Shoprite cut its dividend for the second year in a row to conserve cash in a tough trading environment.
The retailer has a long history of increasing its distribution to shareholders and this is the first time since its listing on the JSE in 1986 that the company has tightened the screws for two consecutive years.
