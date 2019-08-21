Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Shoprite weathered a challenging year

Shoprite group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s full-year results

21 August 2019 - 11:47 Business Day TV
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Retailer Shoprite’s local supermarket division performed well in the full year to end-June, though not well enough to offset losses in its rest-of-Africa operations.

The group reported a near 20% fall in basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) as its international supermarkets division reported a trading loss of R265m.

The group has warned that challenging trading conditions are likely to stall a return to profitability in that segment, and will consider closing unprofitable stores to cut costs.

Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht joined Business Day TV to give some perspective on the numbers. ​

