WATCH: How Shoprite weathered a challenging year
Shoprite group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s full-year results
21 August 2019 - 11:47
Retailer Shoprite’s local supermarket division performed well in the full year to end-June, though not well enough to offset losses in its rest-of-Africa operations.
The group reported a near 20% fall in basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) as its international supermarkets division reported a trading loss of R265m.
The group has warned that challenging trading conditions are likely to stall a return to profitability in that segment, and will consider closing unprofitable stores to cut costs.
Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht joined Business Day TV to give some perspective on the numbers.
