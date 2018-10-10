EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s job is difficult but Ramaphosa’s is impossible

He was integrally involved in the formulation of ANC economic policy in the early 1990s, along with colleagues Manuel, Maria Ramos and Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. This included the landmark decision contained in the constitution for an independent central bank and market-friendly policies aimed at attracting investment. Having been part of it from the beginning, Mboweni has a seniority and gravitas few others in the governing party share.

So, in many ways, he is a good fit. At the announcement, his old friend the rand — Mboweni used to sign our banknotes — clearly approved.

Mboweni also has another clear advantage over any other internal candidate President Cyril Ramaphosa could have chosen. While he has remained a member of the ANC’s national executive since completing his two terms as governor in 2009, he has not been very active in politics, other than his occasional bursts of fire on Twitter.

He has engaged in business, not with any tremendous success, and also in farming. But being quite far removed from the politics of the Zuma era, he is unlikely to have been tainted with the brush of the Guptas or the corruption of any of the other agents of state capture. With luck, this will allow the Treasury to recede from the political frontlines and get back to the technical and serious work of advising the government.

However, we need to be frank about the enormous challenge Mboweni will face in getting the public finances back on track. He comes in at a time when, the period 1994 to 1999 excluded, public finances are under unprecedented pressure.