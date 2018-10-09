National

FULL SPEECH: Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Tito Mboweni as finance minister

The president says Nhlanhla Nene served the people and government of SA with diligence and ability

09 October 2018 - 17:43 Cyril Ramaphosa
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Fellow South Africans,

Over the course of the last few days there has been much discussion among South Africans on matters that arose in the course of the testimony of minister Nhlanhla Nene at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

As a consequence of these developments, Minister Nene submitted a letter of resignation this morning in which he requested that I relieve him of the position of the minister of finance.

He has indicated that there is risk that the developments around his testimony will detract from the important task of serving the people of SA, particularly as we work to re-establish public trust in government.

After due consideration of the evidence presented by Minister Nene at the commission, and in the interests of good governance, I have decided to accept his resignation.

During his tenure as minister of finance, Mr Nene served the people and government of SA with diligence and ability. Under difficult circumstances and often under great pressure, he consistently defended the cause of proper financial management and clean governance.

It is a measure of his character and his commitment to the national interest that he has taken this decision to resign in the wake of errors of judgment, even though he has not been implicated in acts of wrongdoing.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to the nation.

In the wake of Mr Nene’s resignation, I have decided to appoint Mr Tito Mboweni as minister of finance with immediate effect.

As former governor of the SA Reserve Bank and, before that, as minister of labour, Mr Mboweni brings to this position vast experience in the areas of finance, economic policy and governance.

Mr Mboweni takes on this responsibility at a critical moment for our economy, as we intensify cooperation among all social partners to increase investment, accelerate growth and create jobs on a substantial scale.

This moment calls for strong, capable and steady leadership that will unlock new opportunities as we grow and transform our economy.

I am confident that Mr Mboweni will provide that leadership.

Allow me to conclude with a few remarks about the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. It is critical that the commission has the means and opportunity to effectively fulfil its mandate. In this process, no person should be above scrutiny, and all relevant and credible accusations of wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated.

It is incumbent upon any person who may have knowledge of any of the matters within the commission’s mandate to provide that information to the commission, to do so honestly and to do so fully.

For the country to move forward, we need to establish the full extent of state capture, identify those responsible for facilitating it, and take decisive steps to prevent it happening again.

Throughout this process, we need to be guided by the values and principles of our constitution, mindful of the importance of due process, committed to good governance, and determined that, with the support of all South Africans, the commission of inquiry will succeed in fulfilling its critical mandate.

Once more, I wish to thank Mr Nene for his tireless service to the country, and wish Mr Mboweni well in his new role.

I thank you.

BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister
National
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces Nene quandary amid Gupta ghosts

Arguments in favour of firing Nhlanhla Nene are strong, but it would be a shame after he saved SA from a nuclear disaster
Opinion
13 hours ago

CAROL PATON: As much as Nene was an exception, in some important ways he was very much like the rule

Whether Nene stays or goes, his case is not going to be the only one on which Ramaphosa and the rest of us are going to have a difficult time ...
Opinion
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Business lauds Tito Mboweni as a ‘credible’ ...
National
2.
RAY HARTLEY: Why Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of ...
National
3.
FULL SPEECH: Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Tito ...
National
4.
Tito Mboweni — from the Reserve Bank to the ...
National

Related Articles

Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta revelations
National

Public protector will investigate Nhlanhla Nene, says the DA
National

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces Nene quandary amid Gupta ghosts
Opinion / Editorials

WATCH: What Nene’s apology means for SA
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.