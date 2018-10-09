BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns

"As former governor of the reserve bank, Mr Mboweni brings to this position vast experience in areas of finance, economic policy as well as in governance," he said.

"Mr Mboweni takes on this responsibility at a critical time for our economy, as we intensify co-operation among all social partners to increase investment, accelerate growth and create jobs on a substantial scale.”

“This moment calls for strong, capable and steady leadership that will unlock new opportunities as we grow and transform our economy,” Ramaphosa said.

Mboweni was sworn in immediately.

Born in 1959, Mboweni was a leader of the exiled ANC. He was appointed labour minister in 1994 and oversaw sweeping reforms to the labour market. He became the first black governor of the SA Reserve Bank in August 1999 and served for just more than 10 years until November 2009.

Mboweni has since served as an adviser to investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and has been a director at the New Development Bank established by Brics. He is a founding member of Mboweni Brothers Investment Holdings

‘No-one is above scrutiny’

Commenting on the state capture inquiry, Ramaphosa said it was critical that the commission had the means and opportunity to effectively fulfil its mandate.

He said no person should be above scrutiny and all relevant and credible accusations of wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated.

"It is incumbent upon any person who may have knowledge of any of the matters within the commission’s mandate to provide that information to the commission, to do so honestly and to do so fully. For the country to move forward, we need to establish the full extent of state capture, identify those responsible for facilitating it, and take decisive steps to prevent it happening again," Ramaphosa said.