Tito Mboweni — from the Reserve Bank to the Treasury

He is currently a founding member of Mboweni Brothers Investment Holdings, an international advisor of Goldman Sachs International. He resigned as chair of AngloGold Ashanti in 2014.

He was removed as a non-executive director of the Brics New Development Bank after serving a two-year term in 2017 — hinting on Facebook at the time that he had been fired.

Mboweni was appointed as finance minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, after the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene.

On Monday, Business Day reported that Nene had asked Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the state-capture inquiry, at which he admitted to meeting the Gupta family on numerous occasions and at their private Saxonwold home.

MenonS@businesslive.co.za