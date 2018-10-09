Markets

Rand gains on Tito Mboweni's appointment as finance minister

The rand had firmed 30c to the dollar on rumours of Mboweni's appointment ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement

09 October 2018 - 17:38 Maarten Mittner
Tito Mboweni. Picture: THE HERALD
Tito Mboweni. Picture: THE HERALD

The rand firmed more than 30c against the dollar ahead of Tito Mboweni's appointment as finance minister, remaining steady at firmer levels.

Mboweni replaced Nhlanhla Nene, who resigned earlier following disclosures that he had had more extensive meetings with members of the Gupta family than had previously been indicated.

The rand firmed to R14.7216 to the dollar in the moments leading up to the announcement, after earlier weakening to R15.0625 following reports that Mcebisi Jonas had declined the position.

When Ramaphosa started his address, the rand was trading at R14.7498. When he concluded his announcement, the rand was at R14.7642.

“Based on the information we have so far, Mboweni is likely to restore some credibility to the markets,” said Sasfin Wealth fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema.

Chawasema said the rand already started to firm ahead of the announcement, on rumours that Mboweni would be offered the job. “It should also be remembered that this is an interim cabinet and that more long-term decisions will only be made after the election next year.”

Local bonds reacted positively to the news. The benchmark R186 was last bid at 9.21% from 9.285%.

mittnerm@businesslive.co.za

BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister
National
1 hour ago

Rand weakens past R15/$ as market waits for announcement on Nhlanhla Nene

The rand briefly pushed past R15/$ on Tuesday afternoon, amid reports that an announcement of a new finance minister is imminent
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand in limbo as Nhlanhla Nene’s future hangs in balance

The effect on domestic markets is fairly muted, but the longer we are left in the dark the greater the chances of increased volatility, says Standard ...
Markets
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Markets nervous as Ramaphosa weighs Nene’s offer ...
Markets
2.
Markets restless on Nene decision
Markets
3.
Chinese rebound may be good news for JSE
Markets
4.
Rand weakens past R15/$ as market waits for ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at lowest level this year ...
Markets

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS: Tito Mboweni new finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene resigns
National

Rand weakens past R15/$ as market waits for announcement on Nhlanhla Nene
Markets

Rand in limbo as Nhlanhla Nene’s future hangs in balance
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.