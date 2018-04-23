EDITORIAL: Bad defending, bad goalkeeping in financial scandals

And while most annual general meetings would be forums where shareholders would consider the financial statements, at this one there were no financial statements.

The company disclosed some information on its debt (€10.4bn). But Steinhoff told shareholders not to expect audited financial results for the year to March 2017 until the end of 2018. Audited results for the most recent year to March 2018 might come only later. That is a very long time to leave shareholders, who have made gigantic losses, in the dark. But Steinhoff and its auditors, Deloitte, have to wait, it seems, for the outcome of a forensic investigation by PwC before the audit can be finalised.

Such uncertainty about the timelines and the financials is quite extraordinary and raises huge questions. Citadel analyst Adrian Saville reckons it indicates the most spectacular fraud — and the length of time to produce audited financials tells you just how orchestrated and engineered it must have been. But if it wasn’t fraud, says Saville, it was an incredible lapse in corporate governance.

Steinhoff’s shareholders, auditors and regulators need to grapple with those questions, and the pressure needs to be kept up for much more transparency and accountability than the company has offered until now. For the audit profession, the Steinhoff scandal is another in a string of scandals that has severely undermined the profession, denting public trust in the goalkeepers and prompting soul searching among auditors, their clients and their regulators about what to do to regain that trust. The soul searching is much needed: the profession has a crucial social responsibility and if commercial imperatives have tended to dominate, auditors need to go back to the basics of the assurance and comfort they are meant to provide to investors, markets, civil society and governments.