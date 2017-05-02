EDITORIAL: SA’s investor ghost town

Sibanye, spun out of Gold Fields in 2013 to house the group’s South African assets, had aspirations to be a national champion, benefiting as others such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton cut their exposure to SA. The company bought some of their assets, such as the unprofitable Rustenburg platinum mine Anglo shed as part of its restructuring. But now, Sibanye’s shareholders in China, the UK and Europe have lost their appetite for SA.

Sibanye isn’t pulling out of SA, but it is not increasing its exposure. Froneman was explicit about the reasons for this: until SA sorts out its regulatory and policy issues, Sibanye would have to be "very careful" about further acquisitions or new projects. He was explicit that the antibusiness rhetoric was, quite simply, frightening off investors.

This is particularly serious because figures show that domestic investors were already pretty frightened off before the recent cabinet reshuffle and ratings downgrades, and the growing rhetoric of white monopoly capital and radical economic transformation.

Fixed investment spending fell almost 4% in real terms in 2016, taking about one percentage point off SA’s economic growth rate. Even if investment spending had been neutral, SA’s growth rate could have been comfortably more than 1% instead of the actual, pathetic outcome of 0.3%.

The fall in investment came despite better export prospects and higher commodity prices, which should have driven at least some revival in investment spending in mining and related industries. But the mining minister is less than friendly to the industry and uncertainty about mining legislation and the new mining charter has grown. The release of some of the details of the proposed new charter in Parliament in 2016 sent extremely negative signals to investors or potential investors.