Radical transformation of Zuma’s pockets

Nowhere has the ANC proposed a radical economic recovery plan. So, while the governing party harks on about reform in public spending, Zuma’s new finance ministry is oblivious to the fact that our economy is shrinking and haemorrhaging money at the same time.

In contrast, the Western Cape has reiterated the importance of a growing and inclusive economy to absorb the unemployed into a capable South African workforce. It has navigated the fine line between efficient public spending and an augmented economy to expand economic potential through an increase in revenue.

The national government seems far too preoccupied with the hasty implementation of economic policies under the guise of radical reform. Simply put, radical economic transformation is a veil drawn over the siphoning of public funds into the pockets of Zuma and his cronies while the economy flatlines. All this radical economic spending will only come to an end when the national revenue eventually dries up.

If the government really wants to take a radical approach to economic reform, it would encourage the roll-out of skills development initiatives, enabling South Africans to contribute to our national revenue.

Furthermore, tax incentives should encourage companies to hire young people. The key to reforming our economy is in the many willing, able and educated young South Africans who have been squeezed out of our shrinking economy. Where is the radical reform catapulting them into employment?

Margaret Thatcher once stated that "the trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money". Let this be a reminder of the dangers of a radical political approach to a nation’s economic policy — one I sincerely hope the governing party, along with the voter, soon comes to realise.

There really is no use reforming a policy to spend public funds when there will soon be no public funds to spend.

• Schäfer chairs the standing committee on economic opportunities, tourism and agriculture in the Western Cape legislature