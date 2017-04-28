ECONOMY
Radical transformation of Zuma’s pockets
Radical economic transformation seems to centre far more on the spending of SA’s finances than on the sustainable creation thereof, writes Beverley Schäfer
You can tell a lot about a country by the way it spends its money. You can tell even more about a country by the way in which it makes it.
SA’s increasingly verbose economic policy-making has left us all tongue-tied. The term "radical economic transformation" has been thrown around for some time, resurging with the hiring of our country’s newest and least experienced finance minister.
So, what exactly is meant by a radical change in economic policy? For one, radical economic transformation seems to centre far more on the spending of SA’s finances than on the sustainable creation thereof.
Under President Jacob Zuma’s ANC, the economy has come to a grinding halt. Prior to 2009, our economy saw the fastest growth rate since the 1960s between 2004 and 2007, with GDP growth averaging 5.2% per annum. This trend was nurtured by an economic team groomed to head the country’s postapartheid economy. Control of national inflation, accompanied by lower nominal rates, greatly reduced government debt service costs. This paved the way for greater public expenditure on redressing stark inequality.
To put it simply, the ANC before Zuma ran a tight ship that was in line with a trajectory aimed at fixing the country’s legacy of social inequality. In seven short years, Zuma has managed to bulldoze through sound fiscal reform and prudent government spending, trying to gain access to the state piggy bank. The rash dismissal of Pravin Gordhan came at public banks’ expense — more than R86bn.
Furthermore, SA’s prospective economic growth rate sits at a dismal 0.2%. If this is what radical economic transformation entails, Zuma’s ANC is treating the Treasury as a seemingly never-ending lottery win.
Adding to our country’s feeble economy, Malusi Gigaba’s induction as finance minister ushered in our now infamous junk status for sovereign debt. The ripple effect of this downgrade will be felt in the far reaches of SA’s increasingly unstable economy. This raises the question: can our nation meet international criteria to stage an economic recovery?
SA’s downgrade can be attributed to two main economic failures: economic deterioration and unsustainable macroeconomic imbalances. Essentially, SA’s economy is no longer desirable to investors as the mismanagement of our debt, coupled with government neglect towards economic growth, has placed a spanner in the works of SA’s means to sustainably generate revenue.
The new finance ministry is oblivious to the fact that our economy is shrinking and haemorrhaging money
Nowhere has the ANC proposed a radical economic recovery plan. So, while the governing party harks on about reform in public spending, Zuma’s new finance ministry is oblivious to the fact that our economy is shrinking and haemorrhaging money at the same time.
In contrast, the Western Cape has reiterated the importance of a growing and inclusive economy to absorb the unemployed into a capable South African workforce. It has navigated the fine line between efficient public spending and an augmented economy to expand economic potential through an increase in revenue.
The national government seems far too preoccupied with the hasty implementation of economic policies under the guise of radical reform. Simply put, radical economic transformation is a veil drawn over the siphoning of public funds into the pockets of Zuma and his cronies while the economy flatlines. All this radical economic spending will only come to an end when the national revenue eventually dries up.
If the government really wants to take a radical approach to economic reform, it would encourage the roll-out of skills development initiatives, enabling South Africans to contribute to our national revenue.
Furthermore, tax incentives should encourage companies to hire young people. The key to reforming our economy is in the many willing, able and educated young South Africans who have been squeezed out of our shrinking economy. Where is the radical reform catapulting them into employment?
Margaret Thatcher once stated that "the trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money". Let this be a reminder of the dangers of a radical political approach to a nation’s economic policy — one I sincerely hope the governing party, along with the voter, soon comes to realise.
There really is no use reforming a policy to spend public funds when there will soon be no public funds to spend.
• Schäfer chairs the standing committee on economic opportunities, tourism and agriculture in the Western Cape legislature
