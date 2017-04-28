Rating agencies did not conspire against the government or ANC
Despite its racial and economic divide, SA has long been the continent’s jewel, but has managed to show that an African country can be economically stable and have the ingredients to move to developed nation status. Not only had it become a beacon of hope on the continent with the sliding of its peer Nigeria, it had been one of the few African countries with a solid base that helped it consistently remain at investment grade, until March.
It is by now common knowledge that the country’s investment rating leaves much to be desired after downgrades by S&P Global Ratings as well as Fitch, leaving the economy on subinvestment grade. All this after a cabinet reshuffle that sent the rand tumbling. Much has been speculated regarding the real effect of the downgrade on the economy, investors and the ordinary man in the street.
While some have dismissed the downgrades as nothing other than a collusion by market forces bent on maintaining the economic status quo, some voices of reason have tried to amplify the real consequences of this unfortunate occurrence.
SA joins other Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) countries that have been downgraded, as well as a number of African and emerging countries that have been awarded junk status. Brazil is not only a peer in the Brics setting but, like SA, is at a crossroads after political decisions manifesting themselves through popular protests and political uncertainty.
While in SA the issues have concerned state capture and "Nklandlagate", Brazil has been preoccupied with the Petrobras scandal, which claimed political heads. Brazil was downgraded to junk status in 2015, resulting in a sharp increase in cost of capital and borrowing, a reduction in foreign investment and an increase in unemployment from 4%, to above 8%.
The 2007-08 global crisis placed the agencies underthe spotlight … over their methodologies
The downgrade of the Russian sovereign debt to junk in January 2015 resulted in a dampening of investor confidence. While the ills that befell these countries during these periods cannot all be attributed to downgrades, the coincidence is too glaring to ignore.
A question lingers though: are rating downgrades conspiracy or fact? The 2007-08 global financial crisis placed the ratings agencies under the spotlight, as most analysts and standard-setting organisations, such as the Basel Committee, expressed reservations over their methodologies while some directly attributed the subprime crisis to their inadequacies. One of the key criticisms levelled at the agencies concerned the "issuer pays" model, which many argue makes the institutions susceptible to manipulation.
The ratings agencies have reacted to postcrisis criticism by enhancing their assessment methodologies. To this end, they have had to make some brave decisions, including downgrading the crown jewels of the global economy — even the mighty US has not escaped their wrath. Among the countries which have been subjected to downgrades by S&P Global Ratings are Brazil, China, Russia, the US, Argentina, France, Greece, Italy and the UK.
Whether the downgrades of these big economies can be viewed as signs of reform, courage or a smokescreen remains to be seen.
What is clear, though, is that SA’s downgrades are nothing peculiar in the credit market. Nor is it a conspiracy against the government or the ruling party. The sooner we get to grips with this truth the better.
Some opinion makers have argued for the creation of ratings agencies for emerging markets, with the latest of a Brics ratings agency being touted. But however you look at it, the position our country finds itself in is one of an undesirable state.
Like any rough diamond, SA has had its fair share of sharp edges. Some of the glaring structural challenges affecting the country include high poverty levels, widening inequality, high levels of unemployment and a continuous education crisis. After apartheid, the divide between rich and poor has escalated, with the country ranked among the worst in the world in this respect.
With a growth rate that has averaged 0.7% over the past three years, the downgrades have increased the possibility of recession and a larger fiscal deficit
The ANC government has responded to these challenges with a gamut of initiatives, including social grants, black economic empowerment measures and "willing buyer, willing seller" land reform. Some of these policies have failed while others are just short-term stopgaps that need to be buttressed by structural reforms, such as those on land, education and inclusive economic growth. While the government has of late been humming the hymn of "radical economic transformation", the policy has been devoid of substance.
These challenges have manifested themselves in an increasing fiscal burden and a widening current account deficit as the government grapples with competing needs. At one point, the government projected a deficit of R149bn, translating to 3.1% of GDP. Against a backdrop of underperforming tax revenue receipts, the government has had to rely on the debt market to raise financing.
With a growth rate that has averaged 0.7% over the past three years, the downgrades have increased the possibility of recession and a larger fiscal deficit. It may well be argued that at least in the short to medium term SA cannot finance its budget commitments out of its revenue collections.
As such government will need to resort to debt markets. Increasing debt will become a "yoke" on future generations if the funds are channelled towards current expenditure.
No one holds a crystal ball to predict how the country will fare after the downgrades. One thing is for sure though — the future is less certain than it was a year ago. The downgrades are no joke, especially for those communities that have been waiting since 1994 for the "better life" they were promised.
