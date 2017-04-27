Continued inequality and racism undermine many of the gains made since 1994, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday said government's quest to create an inclusive economy was far from over.

He was speaking to the community of Manguzi in the Umkhayakude District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma said that while life under democracy was better than it was under apartheid, continued inequality in economic participation and racism undermined much of the gains made since the advent of democracy 23 years ago.

Zuma said that radical economic transformation, including land reform, had become a foremost priority for the ANC and the government.

"We will use all instruments necessary to effect land restitution and reform and address land hunger. The land question will feature prominently at the June conference of the ANC," said Zuma.

He made mention of Sodwana Bay guest lodge owner Andre Slade, who shocked the nation when he openly refused to host black guests at his lodge, saying that the debacle was a by-product of an unequal economy and untransformed sectors.