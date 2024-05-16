GRACELIN BASKARAN: Platinum will remain shiny for the long term
The country’s platinum production should not be dropping at a time of shrinking deficits
16 May 2024 - 05:00
Earlier this week, Anglo American announced it would separate from Anglo American Platinum (Amplat), from its De Beers diamond business and from its coal projects to focus on copper, iron ore and crop nutrients.
Letting go of diamonds and coal makes sense. I’m 30-something and my generation is proposing marriage with lab-grown diamonds, given they are more environmentally friendly and conflict-free, and the world is rapidly moving away from coal amid the global clean energy transition. But platinum?..
