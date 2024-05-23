Anglo American says no again to BHP but it will talk
Australian mining giant makes improved offer worth £31 a share
23 May 2024 - 05:00
The game is finally on in BHP’s race for Anglo American, with the Australian mining giant coming up with a third, better offer at the eleventh hour and Anglo agreeing to talk.
Even though it rejected BHP’s new offer, Anglo on Wednesday asked London’s takeover panel on Wednesday for a one-week extension, after BHP approached it on Monday with a new all-share proposal that BHP said valued Anglo at £31 per share...
