STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: Coding skills still relevant in AI age
Despite advances, traditional abilities remain a fundamental aspect of academic and professional development
08 May 2024 - 05:00
One may contemplate the continued applicability of conventional coding skills in the current era, in which large language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini and generative artificial intelligence (AI) predominate.
With the continuous advancement and expansion of AI in the domains of programming and software development, concerns arise regarding the continued necessity of coding instruction for students in educational institutions. Is the capacity to code still deemed mandatory?..
