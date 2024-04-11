LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy poverty disempowers African women and girls
African utilities and governments are considering electrification models that are not reliant on the grid
Energy poverty in Africa is gendered; it disproportionately affects women and girls. The intersection between energy poverty and gender is well researched, but there are no studies that investigate the percentage of women with electricity access in Africa, which makes target setting difficult.
In most African societies it is the women and girls tasked with fetching wood and water, making fires, heating water for baths and cooking. In a world where there is no electricity, this places a heavy burden on girls and women. They get up as early as 3am to start these daily chores, which often extend late into the evening...
