NEIL MANTHORP: IPL might do well in India, but is too predictable for world stage
09 April 2024 - 05:00
Caution is prudent when expressing any view critical of the Indian Premier League — it’s not always obvious who might be reading or listening, or how much influence they may yield. Young, ambitious players need to be especially careful.
In the earliest years of the tournament, when the after-parties were as important as the matches, you could get away with a lot more than today’s diplomatic stars. But when Dale Steyn accidentally described the tournament as “a very well-paid holiday” he was quickly forced into a grovelling apology and retraction. Explanation, at least...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.