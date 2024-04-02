Sport / Cricket

Klaasen shines brightest as SA stars light up IPL

The batsman’s expectations of himself are much higher than those of anyone watching him

02 April 2024 - 19:08
by STUART HESS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Heinrich Klaasen’s form for Sunrisers Hyderabad augers well for SA’s T20 World Cup hopes. Picture: X/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Heinrich Klaasen’s form for Sunrisers Hyderabad augers well for SA’s T20 World Cup hopes. Picture: X/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

The demands Heinrich Klaasen places on himself will hopefully not lead to any sort of catastrophic injury because the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Proteas can ill-afford the absence of the T20 format’s most devastating player. 

Klaasen thumped the back of his bat with his right fist so hard after Rashid Khan bowled him at the weekend that viewers would have feared for the bat, but also Klaasen’s physical wellbeing. He is at that stage of his career in which the expectations he has of himself are so much higher than those of anyone who is watching him — and those are stratospheric anyway. 

So devastating has Klaasen become, he has been able to balance a strike rate of 182.80 in T20 Leagues in the past three years with an average of almost 48. His violent response to his dismissal was understandable, but coaches and teammates, whether at the Indian Premier League (IPL) or in the SA set-up, would rather he avoid self-harm in future. 

Klaasen has scored 167 runs in the first three matches, with his strike rate sitting at a supreme 219.73. Already a SA middle order with him, Aiden Markram, David Miller and perhaps Tristan Stubbs is shaping up as a devastating weapon for the T20 World Cup and it will have pleased coach Rob Walter that all seem to be in reasonable form, even if in the case of Markram he is yet to make a match-defining contribution for Sunrisers. 

There was a fear the Proteas’ T20 captain, Markram, would not get a lot of game time in the IPL, ostensibly because of Klaasen. The two slot in at 4 and 5 in the order for Hyderabad, respectively, but the franchise has struggled with finding the correct balance for its starting team given all the international options at its disposal. 

As Markram no longer has the “protection” of the captaincy, which now sits with Pat Cummins, he will have to elevate his output with the bat lest being dropped and going into the World Cup “cold”. 

From a SA perspective Klaasen has been the talk of the IPL, generating hits — both his own and online — in the opening week of the 2024 tournament. Kwena Maphaka has ignited the internet in this country, not so much for what he’s done on the field, but the chatter generated by Dale Steyn’s post about the 17-year-old realising the difference between the IPL and under-19 cricket. 

Steyn was right, of course, albeit his opinion was ripped straight from the book of “Stating the Bleeding Obvious”, but it generated much visceral reaction, further underlining just how dumb social media has become. 

Maphaka will hopefully have steered clear of all that — his Mumbai Indians are already the subject of much publicity, having started the tournament with three consecutive losses. The captain, Hardik Pandya, is being booed from one corner of India to another, including by his home crowd at Wankhede Stadium. 

Whether Maphaka becomes a victim of the Indians’ desperation to fix their issues — be that leadership, the batting or their strange strategy — will unfold in the coming weeks. Either way, it’s a heck of a learning curve for one of the most talented young sports stars SA has produced in many years. 

Maphaka’s two SA teammates at Mumbai, Dewald Brevis and Gerald Coetzee, have yet to provide solutions to their problems. Brevis continues to be a better star of Mumbai’s Instagram feed than anything he’s done on the field while Coetzee has looked like a bowler who hasn’t bowled in nearly three months. 

The more game time for him the better, and it’s unlikely he will fall completely out of World Cup reckoning. 

Anrich Nortjé is another who needs the extra playing time in Delhi if he wants to impress coach Rob Walter and the selectors. SA is certainly not short of fast bowling options, with Nandré Burger’s opening week for Rajasthan Royals, in which he has taken five wickets and bowled with terrific pace, pushing him into the list of potential World Cup candidates.

Already Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada are assured of their spots, even if the former can’t crack a starting place at Hyderabad. Another option will bear consideration once Lungi Ngidi turns out for the Titans in the local T20 Challenge.

The IPL is certainly proving to be beneficial for the Proteas, though in the case of Faf du Plessis, it is also quickly ushering him out of the category of batters who will be considered for the US and Caribbean in June.

Du Plessis, 39, has made three half centuries in his last 10 innings, a reasonable return, but given the resources SA have at the top of the order, including Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks, his World Cup hopes may already be over.

Stokes opts out of England’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence

The all-rounder wants to focus on regaining his fitness ahead of the summer’s Test fixtures
Sport
1 day ago

Warriors need to keep up momentum, says skipper Breetzke

Gqeberha side secures eighth win in a row
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Pact between Cricket SA Members Forum and CSA directors ends mistrust

A commitment to a future in which the administration focuses on the national interest before provincial priorities bodes well
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Developments at Safa concern sports minister
Sport / Soccer
2.
Klaasen shines brightest as SA stars light up IPL
Sport / Cricket
3.
Jake White frustrated at SA rugby’s brawn drain
Sport / Rugby
4.
Kgoale urges Banyana to be strong
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sundowns’ focus is on Richards Bay, says coach
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Stokes opts out of England’s Twenty20 World Cup title defence

Sport / Cricket

No contract for Nortjé, but Nkwe confident of return

Sport / Cricket

From the classroom to the IPL, Maphaka’s career soars

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.