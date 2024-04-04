DINNER PARTY INTEL: Raking it in at the IPL

South African cricketers will get most of what foreign players earn in the Indian Premier League (IPL) now being played. Telford Vice, the Cape Town-based writer for website Cricbuzz, calculated that the IPL salary bill is $88,100,177. Of that, $55,094,562 — 62.54%, almost two-thirds — was spent on players from other countries. South Africans will take home $16,172,345, or 29.35%.
2. Fan of the Cape
Cape Town has yet another big fan. This time it’s the most recent Emmys host, Anthony Anderson. The US actor and comedian sang the city’s praises to late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel. Anderson was especially happy with the (unnamed) ER where he was treated in Cape Town after an accident on set during the shooting of his latest movie, G20, a thriller and not about the economic forum.
3. Weighty matters
KwaZulu-Natal has more overweight or obese people than any other province in South Africa, according to the National Food & Nutrition Security Survey, the first nationwide study of food and nutrition since 1994. KZN reported a 39.4% prevalence of obesity, the highest of the nine provinces, a phenomenon that the surveys says may be attributed to “cultural factors”.
