News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Raking it in at the IPL

South African cricketers bring home more than other foreign players

04 April 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart
Picture: 123RF/Allan Swart

1. Wealthy wicket

South African cricketers will get most of what foreign players earn in the Indian Premier League (IPL) now being played. Telford Vice, the Cape Town-based writer for website Cricbuzz, calculated that the IPL salary bill is $88,100,177. Of that, $55,094,562 — 62.54%, almost two-thirds — was spent on players from other countries. South Africans will take home $16,172,345, or 29.35%.

2. Fan of the Cape

Cape Town has yet another big fan. This time it’s the most recent Emmys host, Anthony Anderson. The US actor and comedian sang the city’s praises to late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel. Anderson was especially happy with the (unnamed) ER where he was treated in Cape Town after an accident on set during the shooting of his latest movie, G20, a thriller and not about the economic forum.

3. Weighty matters

KwaZulu-Natal has more overweight or obese people than any other province in South Africa, according to the National Food & Nutrition Security Survey, the first nationwide study of food and nutrition since 1994. KZN reported a 39.4% prevalence of obesity, the highest of the nine provinces, a phenomenon that the surveys says may be attributed to “cultural factors”.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Slow justice, no justice

After 13 years the wheels of Western Cape justice have yet to turn
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Former veeps thump Trump

There has never been an individual who was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Enjoy a wee on the wild side

A council in Hertfordshire, north of London, has included urinating in the countryside as littering
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
A good week for Outa’s Wayne Duvenage
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Battle for the ‘soul’ of SA’s medics
News & Fox
3.
Why South Africa is losing its doctors
News & Fox
4.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Raking it in at the IPL
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
5.
Cape Town’s digital nomads: a blessing, but not ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.