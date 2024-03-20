From the classroom to the IPL, Maphaka’s career soars

Kwena Maphaka is heading to the IPL to join the Mumbai Indians. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Kwena Maphaka’s rapid rise continued this week when he landed in Mumbai to take up a contract with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In hastily-made arrangements, with the help of his Gauteng Lions teammate Kagiso Rabada, Maphaka went from classes at St Stithians on Monday to boarding a flight on Tuesday to join one of the glamour teams in cricket’s most lucrative competition.
So rapid were the arrangements that the teenage left-arm fast bowler only received his visa when he landed in Mumbai.
Maphaka, 17, was the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup in SA earlier this year where he finished with the second-highest wickets tally in a single edition of the event with 21.
He has subsequently played three matches for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. After the last of those on Sunday Rabada, who has Maphaka as a client in his KGR sports agency, received a call from the Mumbai Indians inquiring about Maphaka’s services.
Maphaka defended 10 runs in the super over against Western Province in Sunday’s match at the Wanderers, giving further credence to those who view him as the next big thing in the sport.
The exact nature of his involvement at Mumbai Indians — whether he is there as an apprentice or will get the opportunity to play — is not yet clear, but it is understood he will stay for the duration of the competition which ends in the last week of May.
Maphaka had to hastily complete the visa application before heading to India accompanied by his mother.
The Mumbai Indians have arranged to provide tutorship for Maphaka so his academic work is not severely affected.
The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have each won the IPL five times, making them the two most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The team is owned by one of India’s wealthiest families, the Amabanis, whose net worth is reportedly about $120bn (R2.2trillion).
The team is coached by former Proteas wicketkeeper and head coach Mark Boucher and has Dewald Brevis, Maphaka’s former teammate for the SA U-19s, and Gerald Coetzee among their contracted players.
From the classroom to the IPL, Maphaka’s career soars
Kwena Maphaka’s rapid rise continued this week when he landed in Mumbai to take up a contract with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In hastily-made arrangements, with the help of his Gauteng Lions teammate Kagiso Rabada, Maphaka went from classes at St Stithians on Monday to boarding a flight on Tuesday to join one of the glamour teams in cricket’s most lucrative competition.
So rapid were the arrangements that the teenage left-arm fast bowler only received his visa when he landed in Mumbai.
Maphaka, 17, was the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup in SA earlier this year where he finished with the second-highest wickets tally in a single edition of the event with 21.
He has subsequently played three matches for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. After the last of those on Sunday Rabada, who has Maphaka as a client in his KGR sports agency, received a call from the Mumbai Indians inquiring about Maphaka’s services.
Maphaka defended 10 runs in the super over against Western Province in Sunday’s match at the Wanderers, giving further credence to those who view him as the next big thing in the sport.
The exact nature of his involvement at Mumbai Indians — whether he is there as an apprentice or will get the opportunity to play — is not yet clear, but it is understood he will stay for the duration of the competition which ends in the last week of May.
Maphaka had to hastily complete the visa application before heading to India accompanied by his mother.
The Mumbai Indians have arranged to provide tutorship for Maphaka so his academic work is not severely affected.
The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have each won the IPL five times, making them the two most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The team is owned by one of India’s wealthiest families, the Amabanis, whose net worth is reportedly about $120bn (R2.2trillion).
The team is coached by former Proteas wicketkeeper and head coach Mark Boucher and has Dewald Brevis, Maphaka’s former teammate for the SA U-19s, and Gerald Coetzee among their contracted players.
Structure brings improved performances, says Kruger
Anderson says he’s in ‘best shape’ ahead of England’s home summer
Nortjé impressed by young Warriors outfit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mumbai captain Pandya fit to bowl in IPL as Kohli returns to action
Australia postpone Afghanistan T20 series over women’s rights
Structure brings improved performances, says Kruger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.