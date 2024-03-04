EDITORIAL: Don’t look to the ANC for an economic turnaround
The party’s election manifesto contains no fresh thinking about how to lift growth
One disturbing aspect of the ANC’s 2024 election manifesto is that it contains no fresh thinking about how to lift economic growth out of its long stagnation. Even more disturbing is that it barely mentions economic growth at all. There is certainly no indication that it is a priority for the governing party or for government or indeed for a country whose growth rate has averaged just 0.8% over the past decade, just half the population growth rate.
There is scant evidence that the party sees much higher rates of economic growth as critical for SA to create employment on the scale needed to tackle unemployment. And there is no sign at all that it seeks to create the kind of enabling environment that would encourage the private sector to invest and create those jobs at scale...
