ANDILE NTINGI: Can the ANC, DA and EFF deliver on their jobs promises?
There is an eager market for extreme ideologies as the country wrestles with unemployment disaster
12 March 2024 - 05:00
Every political party contesting the upcoming general elections is promising to grow the economy and create jobs for unemployed voters.
The country has a labour force of about 24.6-million people, but nearly 12-million can’t find jobs. Just more than a quarter of these jobseekers are so despondent that they have entirely given up looking for work. Their job-hunting efforts are frustrated by an economy that has been stagnant for more than a decade, and the fact that few qualify for those well-paid, decent jobs that are on offer...
