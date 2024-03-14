MARK BARNES: Choose the right mayor — do not look beyond that for now
No grand, national schemes — successful municipalities will be the key to SA’s rescue
14 March 2024 - 05:00
It used to be that when you were looking at buying residential property there were only three things to consider: location, location and location. Those three have changed.
There are still three major issues, but now they are water, electricity and location (and a whole bunch of other important, but perhaps not as critical, factors)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.