KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Princesses, politics and profit — AI fakery is everywhere
Anyone whose image is sufficiently out there is now a target
13 March 2024 - 05:00
A funny thing happened in my TikTok “For You” page this week: that legendary social media algorithm decided it would offer up a torrent of conspiracy theories centred on the British monarchy.
I am neither a royalist nor tinfoil-hat-wearer, so this content was a surprising twist in my late night “doom scrolling”, but said funny thing happens to encapsulate a far bigger tech trend that approaches with the broad reach and thundering power of an avalanche. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.