‘Deepfake’ scam uncovered in China

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s powers allocated by the president have still not been made public
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Group has installed about 24,000 solar panels on its buildings
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Development bank-backed institution will serve as an intermediary connecting technology suppliers with companies
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
BEIJING — A fraud in northern China that used sophisticated “deepfake” technology to get a man to transfer money to a supposed friend has sparked concern about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial crimes.
China has been tightening scrutiny of such technology and apps amid a rise in AI-driven fraud, involving mainly manipulation of voice and facial data. New rules were adopted in January to protect victims.
Police in the city of Baotou, in the region of Inner Mongolia, said the perpetrator used AI-powered face-swapping technology to impersonate a friend of the victim in a video call and receive a transfer of 4.3-million yuan ($622,000).
He transferred the money in the belief that his friend needed to make a deposit during a bidding process, the police said in a statement on Saturday.
The man realised he had been duped only after the friend expressed ignorance of the situation, said the police, who recovered most of the stolen funds and are trying to trace the rest.
The case unleashed discussion on microblogging site Weibo about the threat to online privacy and security, with the hashtag “#AI scams are exploding across the country” gaining more than 120 million views on Monday.
“This shows that photos, voices and videos all can be utilised by scammers,” one user wrote. “Can information security rules keep up with these people’s techniques?”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘Deepfake’ scam uncovered in China
Beijing is tightening technology scrutiny as AI-driven fraud rises, mainly with manipulation of voice and facial data
BEIJING — A fraud in northern China that used sophisticated “deepfake” technology to get a man to transfer money to a supposed friend has sparked concern about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial crimes.
China has been tightening scrutiny of such technology and apps amid a rise in AI-driven fraud, involving mainly manipulation of voice and facial data. New rules were adopted in January to protect victims.
Police in the city of Baotou, in the region of Inner Mongolia, said the perpetrator used AI-powered face-swapping technology to impersonate a friend of the victim in a video call and receive a transfer of 4.3-million yuan ($622,000).
He transferred the money in the belief that his friend needed to make a deposit during a bidding process, the police said in a statement on Saturday.
The man realised he had been duped only after the friend expressed ignorance of the situation, said the police, who recovered most of the stolen funds and are trying to trace the rest.
The case unleashed discussion on microblogging site Weibo about the threat to online privacy and security, with the hashtag “#AI scams are exploding across the country” gaining more than 120 million views on Monday.
“This shows that photos, voices and videos all can be utilised by scammers,” one user wrote. “Can information security rules keep up with these people’s techniques?”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chinese general calls for unconventional war capabilities
SA’s Potemkin foreign policy needs fundamental overhaul
AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.