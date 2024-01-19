GLEN MPANI: Expo in Cape Town will examine AI as a double-edged sword

A slogan related to artificial intelligence is displayed on Workday pavilion, during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. File photo: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionise our entire lives, from how we make decisions to the way we experience the world. However, like any powerful tool AI can be used for both good and ill.
In this article I will explore how AI could be weaponised, and the possible implications this has for Africa. I also draw attention to the importance of the International Political Campaigns Expo 2024 (IPE2024) in addressing these concerns.
In a recent article Bruce Schneier from the Harvard Kennedy School discussed how AI has the potential to remove limitations in decision-making, and how AI might just be the solution to a common frustration we’ve all experienced: limited choices when making decisions.
You know that feeling when you go to a restaurant and you’re excited to have a nice meal, but the menu offers only a handful of options, none of which seem to fit your cravings perfectly?
I don’t personally go to places that don’t serve what I want, but apparently choosing a different restaurant or choosing to eat at home is passé in this brave new (imaginary) world AI is building. Schneier painted a vivid picture of a future where AI steps in to change this limited-options-at-restaurants scenario.
Imagine strolling into a restaurant, and even before you place your order the kitchen is already hard at work preparing a meal that’s tailor-made just for you, taking into account your unique tastes and preferences. Frankly, this sounds like a dystopian hellscape, but that makes me doubly excited for the conversations and discussions set to happen at IPE2024.
What does AI that knows what you want to order and eat have to do with political campaigns? Schneier’s article sheds light on a concerning aspect of AI’s capabilities in political campaigns. It could allow the masses to influence specific policies.
While this could enhance voter representation and democratise decision-making, it also raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology by bad actors, who could exploit AI’s capabilities to manipulate public opinion, spread misinformation or conduct cyberattacks.
One notable example is the use of deepfake videos, which are manipulated or synthesised videos created using AI techniques to deceive viewers into believing they depict real individuals. These deepfake videos can be used to potentially influence public perception and election outcomes.
In the African context, where political landscapes are diverse and sometimes fragile, the weaponisation of AI poses unique challenges. Ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI is crucial to protect democratic processes and maintain stability on the continent. This is where the IPE2024 steps in.
It is a pioneering event that brings together political parties, election management bodies, academics, and media and tech experts on January 25 and 26 in Cape Town. It seeks to explore ways of regulating AI use during political campaigns while upholding the integrity of elections.
IPE2024 recognises the urgency of AI regulation in Africa and seeks to kick-start the process by providing a platform for key stakeholders to engage and unpack the issues, promote ethical AI use, and equip African nations with the tools to address emerging challenges. By actively engaging with the ethical dimensions of AI, IPE2024 strives to mitigate the risks associated with its weaponisation and promote its responsible use in African democracies.
While AI’s transformative potential is undeniable, its weaponisation could pose significant risks to society. The African continent, with its unique political landscape, is not immune to these challenges. IPE2024 is a crucial platform for addressing these concerns, shaping the responsible use of AI, and safeguarding the democratic processes that are the cornerstone of African nations.
• Mpani is host convener of the International Political Campaigns Expo taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on January 25-26.
GLEN MPANI: Expo in Cape Town will examine AI as a double-edged sword
IPE2024 will look at balancing innovation and ethical concerns, and highlight the risks of weaponised artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionise our entire lives, from how we make decisions to the way we experience the world. However, like any powerful tool AI can be used for both good and ill.
In this article I will explore how AI could be weaponised, and the possible implications this has for Africa. I also draw attention to the importance of the International Political Campaigns Expo 2024 (IPE2024) in addressing these concerns.
In a recent article Bruce Schneier from the Harvard Kennedy School discussed how AI has the potential to remove limitations in decision-making, and how AI might just be the solution to a common frustration we’ve all experienced: limited choices when making decisions.
You know that feeling when you go to a restaurant and you’re excited to have a nice meal, but the menu offers only a handful of options, none of which seem to fit your cravings perfectly?
I don’t personally go to places that don’t serve what I want, but apparently choosing a different restaurant or choosing to eat at home is passé in this brave new (imaginary) world AI is building. Schneier painted a vivid picture of a future where AI steps in to change this limited-options-at-restaurants scenario.
Imagine strolling into a restaurant, and even before you place your order the kitchen is already hard at work preparing a meal that’s tailor-made just for you, taking into account your unique tastes and preferences. Frankly, this sounds like a dystopian hellscape, but that makes me doubly excited for the conversations and discussions set to happen at IPE2024.
What does AI that knows what you want to order and eat have to do with political campaigns? Schneier’s article sheds light on a concerning aspect of AI’s capabilities in political campaigns. It could allow the masses to influence specific policies.
While this could enhance voter representation and democratise decision-making, it also raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology by bad actors, who could exploit AI’s capabilities to manipulate public opinion, spread misinformation or conduct cyberattacks.
One notable example is the use of deepfake videos, which are manipulated or synthesised videos created using AI techniques to deceive viewers into believing they depict real individuals. These deepfake videos can be used to potentially influence public perception and election outcomes.
In the African context, where political landscapes are diverse and sometimes fragile, the weaponisation of AI poses unique challenges. Ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI is crucial to protect democratic processes and maintain stability on the continent. This is where the IPE2024 steps in.
It is a pioneering event that brings together political parties, election management bodies, academics, and media and tech experts on January 25 and 26 in Cape Town. It seeks to explore ways of regulating AI use during political campaigns while upholding the integrity of elections.
IPE2024 recognises the urgency of AI regulation in Africa and seeks to kick-start the process by providing a platform for key stakeholders to engage and unpack the issues, promote ethical AI use, and equip African nations with the tools to address emerging challenges. By actively engaging with the ethical dimensions of AI, IPE2024 strives to mitigate the risks associated with its weaponisation and promote its responsible use in African democracies.
While AI’s transformative potential is undeniable, its weaponisation could pose significant risks to society. The African continent, with its unique political landscape, is not immune to these challenges. IPE2024 is a crucial platform for addressing these concerns, shaping the responsible use of AI, and safeguarding the democratic processes that are the cornerstone of African nations.
• Mpani is host convener of the International Political Campaigns Expo taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on January 25-26.
JOHAN STEYN: Quantum computing ushers in the rise of a new paradigm
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: AI killed the Christmas romcom
JOHAN STEYN: The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act can be a blueprint for African tech policy
JOHAN STEYN: Large language models — the key to unlocking corporate data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JOHAN STEYN: The 2024 elections and AI — the rising tide of weaponised mistrust
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: AI could make internet more accessible
DEON GOUWS: Trees don’t grow to the sky
SCOTT TIMCKE AND HANANI HLOMANI: Protecting African elections with and from AI
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.