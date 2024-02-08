misinformation comment
CHRIS ROPER: Deepfakes are a new danger to boardrooms
The rise of the deepfake isn’t just about pushing big-issue buttons or ideological manipulation; it’s becoming an increasing problem for business
08 February 2024 - 05:00
With elections coming up, we’ve all been warned that disinformation, and more specifically the ominously named deepfakes, are going to be used to try to sway voting choices.
For many of us, the deepfake is still a fairly abstract concept. Where we’ve encountered disinformation, it’s been crudely formulated and clearly designed to play into people’s willingness to embrace lies, rather than their susceptibility to believe new truths. And deepfakes, like wars in foreign lands, are things we read about, not things we experience...
