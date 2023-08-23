JOHAN STEYN: Voting in an age of deepfakes, truth in an era of digital mirages
Democracies around the world are susceptible to the siren call of deepfake misinformation
23 August 2023 - 05:00
In the annals of democracy, perhaps no period has been as contentious as the one we navigate now.
US elections of recent memory bore witness to the unprecedented fusion of technology and politics, illustrating the frailties of a democracy subjected to technological interference and widespread disinformation campaigns. Now, as we delve deeper into the intricacies of the digital age, we confront an even more formidable adversary: AI-generated deepfakes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.