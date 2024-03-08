CHRIS THURMAN: Dark comedy in a smartphone-obsessed world
There are numerous moments of levity in ‘Expelled’, but the scenario is a grim one
Last week I had the privilege of watching a dress rehearsal for RMB Starlight Classics — a South African arts fixture that, as readers of this column will know, I can’t recommend highly enough. I shared the occasion with a few thousand other people; such is the renown of Starlight Classics that even tickets to dress rehearsals are highly prized.
Of course, there were the usual musical thrills, the genre crossover magic, the singing talent, the big orchestra, the lights, and bells and whistles. But this being a dress rehearsal, there were also a handful of glitches. A few seconds of dead air here and there. Famous MCs fluffing their lines. A video feed cutting out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.