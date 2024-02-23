Locating the human face amid the urban chaos
Urban geometries merge with the circles, triangles and squares of portraiture
It is only right that South Africans gripe about infrastructural decline (or its correlative lack of infrastructural development) in many of our urban environments. The state continues to betray its repeated promises in this regard. Yet in the necessary focus on buildings, pipelines, grids, networks and structures, our discourse sometimes seems to forget the people who inhabit the place.
Etymologically, cities are first and foremost constituted by citizens. The English word “city” comes from the Old French cité, which derives from the Latin civitas: a member of a community. Likewise, polis — as in the metropolis of Johannesburg, or the megalopolis that takes up most of Gauteng — was the ancient Greek term not for physical urban spaces but for the collective identity of a group or society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.