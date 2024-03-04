MICHAEL MORRIS: Citizens can make good choices without coercion
When circumstances are compelling enough, people will take the initiative and change direction
04 March 2024 - 05:00
As the time for making winning arguments in the 2024 testing election campaign dwindles, it is inescapably tormenting that in the restless, jostling build-up people might not spend much time at all thinking about the scope for making choices or the impact choices might have in their own lives.
It would almost certainly be a mistake to think of this as a deficiency, but given the state of the country and the obvious need to choose a different way of doing things, it is a puzzle, nevertheless. And it goes without saying that this seemingly disengaged, habitual conduct is true of the vast majority of us. ..
