Outcry over ANC’s prescribed assets call
03 March 2024 - 06:05
Asset managers have again warned that if the ANC carries through its manifesto pledge to force retirement and other funds to invest in state-owned enterprises and government-led infrastructure projects, it could increase risk for savers and result in lower returns.
The governing party this week defended its 2024 elections manifesto pledge to “engage and direct financial institutions to invest a portion of their funds in industrialisation, infrastructure development and the economy, through prescribed assets”...
