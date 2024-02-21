KATE THOMPSON DAVY: New AI tool has the potential to cause havoc with disinformation
World’s largest tech firms commit to seek out and counter any election and voter deceptive content
21 February 2024 - 05:00
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) announcements continue their near ceaseless march across our screens, wave after wave of innovation, application and new launches.
On February 8 Google Deepmind shared its latest iteration of its AI chatbot tool Gemini (previously called Google Bard), promising long-context understanding and other improvements. Last week it opened it up to cloud customers and developers to begin building with a Gemini API in a browser or via cloud console...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.