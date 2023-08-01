JOHAN STEYN: Generative AI will transform the legal profession
As the technology evolves and matures, it will become even more integral to law firms
As we dive deeper into the digital era, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to disrupt conventional wisdom and practices across multiple sectors, and the legal profession is no exception. Specifically, generative AI, a subset of AI focusing on producing new content based on learned information, holds tremendous promise for law firms and legal practitioners.
Generative AI can automate numerous labour-intensive tasks, such as drafting contracts, legal research and due diligence. AI-powered contract generation can ensure consistency, eliminate human errors and save time. Also, when processing massive volumes of legal documents, generative AI can quickly identify the relevant patterns and anomalies, which otherwise would require countless billable hours...
