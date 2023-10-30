On the money
STUART THEOBALD: Investors not seeing green returns
Future of green investment must be driven by far more robust regulation
30 October 2023 - 05:00
Let’s talk for a moment about a different sort of green and gold: the future of a global green economy and the riches that might flow from it.
The problem is that while the hype is big, investors are just not seeing the returns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.