TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Mary Vilakazi — from dusty Alex streets to the top of corporate SA
Vilakazi’s rise through the ranks to FirstRand CEO is a triumph for black women
10 October 2023 - 05:00
Mary Vilakazi has made history by becoming the first woman CEO of FirstRand (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2023-10-04-winds-of-change-at-firstrand-as-mary-vilakazi-takes-the-top-spot/), SA’s financial services heavyweight.
The appointment of the former MMI Holdings deputy CEO, who joined FirstRand in 2018 as its COO, is a historic and progressive move that should be celebrated by all South Africans who value diversity and inclusion in corporate leadership. ..
